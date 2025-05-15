Menu Explore
MP minister Vijay Shah issues apology for controversial remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2025 03:29 AM IST

The minister said that he respects the army and mentioned Colonel Sofiya as “sister”.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Wednesday issued an apology for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

“I apologise for my recent statement, which hurt the sentiments of our society,” Shah said in a video message, according to PTI. “The work done by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, rising above religion and caste, is highly respected and appreciated. I respect her deeply.”

The minister further added that he respects the army and mentioned Colonel Sofiya as “sister”.

“Although some inappropriate words came out in my recent statement, my intentions were always clear. I apologise to everyone, and especially to my sister, Sofiya Qureshi,” the minister said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer, had conducted press briefings alongside foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, providing updates on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Row over BJP minister’s remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: Explained in 10 points

A controversy erupted after Vijay Shah made a controversial statement during a public event in a rural area in Indore district on Monday without taking Qureshi's name.

“Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson,” Shah said in an apparent reference to Qureshi, prompting outrage.

The minister's second apology came after the Madhya Pradesh high court took serious note of Shah’s comments against the officer and directed the Madhya Pradesh Police to register an FIR against him.

Earlier this week, Vijay Shah was reprimanded on Tuesday by the BJP state organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma over the controversy.

At the time, the minister had issued an apology saying: “I belong to a family of martyrs and armymen. I was emotional due to the Pahalgam incident. I am apologising if my words hurt someone and any community. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a pride of the nation and she is like my sister,” he said.

