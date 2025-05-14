Row over BJP minister’s remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: Explained in 10 points

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered the registration of an FIR against BJP minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks aimed at Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (L) and BJP minister Vijay Shah (R) during a public event.(PTI/ screengrab )

Colonel Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer, had conducted press briefings alongside foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, providing updates on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The court took serious note of Shah’s comments, which appeared to liken Colonel Qureshi to a “sister of terrorists” in a public speech, sparking widespread outrage.

The court observed that the minister’s remarks prima facie attracted provisions under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Here are the details of how BJP minister Vijay Shah’s remarks sparked controversy: