Row over BJP minister’s remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: Explained in 10 points
May 14, 2025 07:27 PM IST
Taking suo motu cognisance of BJP minister Vijay Shah’s remark, the Madhya Pradesh high court directed police to file an FIR against him.
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered the registration of an FIR against BJP minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks aimed at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
Colonel Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer, had conducted press briefings alongside foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, providing updates on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The court took serious note of Shah’s comments, which appeared to liken Colonel Qureshi to a “sister of terrorists” in a public speech, sparking widespread outrage.
The court observed that the minister’s remarks prima facie attracted provisions under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Here are the details of how BJP minister Vijay Shah’s remarks sparked controversy:
- During an event in Indore on Monday, BJP minister Vijay Shah, in an apparent reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, remarked, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.” He was referring to the Operation Sindoor carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
- He also said, “The country’s honour and respect and the marital bliss of our sisters can be avenged by sending the sisters of your community to Pakistan.”
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the remarks, saying that the mentality of the BJP and its ideological source, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has “always been anti-women.”
- On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma addressed the controversy, saying that the party has taken note of the minister's remarks and issued a warning.
- Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statement, a division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anuradha Shukla of the Madhya Pradesh high court directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the minister.
- The division bench directed that the court be informed once the FIR is registered. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for 10.30 am on Thursday.
- The National Commission for Women condemned the minister’s remarks as derogatory and insulting, saying they undermine the dignity of women serving the nation.
- NCW said that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a courageous and dedicated officer, a proud daughter of the nation, admired by all Indians, and that the country stands with brave women like her.
- A Madhya Pradesh Congress delegation on Wednesday also lodged a complaint against Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The party has demanded his dismissal within 24 hours.
- Facing widespread backlash, Shah said he is willing to apologise multiple times if his remarks caused offence, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his own sister.
