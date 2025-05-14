Madhya Pradesh HC orders FIR against BJP minister over remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference after the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.(PTI FILE )

The court directed the director general of police to take action by this evening, warning that failure to comply would lead to proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The counsel for the minister argued that the court’s order was based solely on newspaper reports. In response, the court said it would now include video links in the official record.

When the advocate general requested more time, Justice Atul Sreedharan remarked, “I may not be alive tomorrow,” underscoring the urgency of the matter.

The court observed that Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which penalises speeches or actions inciting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, is prima facie applicable in this case.

A political controversy broke out in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after state tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah made remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women Army officers who briefed the media on Operation Sindoor.

The Congress slammed the minister, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge calling the comments “shameful and vulgar.”

The controversial remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were made during an event in Indore on Monday. Following widespread condemnation from the opposition and criticism within his own party, he issued an apology on Tuesday.

‘Sister of their own’: BJP minister’s remark on Col Qureshi

In an apparent reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Shah remarked, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.”

Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and foreignsecretary Vikram Misri had briefed the media several times since the commencement of Operation Sindoor.

The National Commission for Women has also strongly condemned the derogatory comments aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling on society to show respect and honour to women serving in the armed forces.

Although NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar did not mention any person, her comments follow a wave of public anger sparked by remarks from Madhya Pradesh minister against Colonel Qureshi.

“It is extremely unfortunate that such statements are being made by some responsible persons which are derogatory and unacceptable towards women. This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country,” she said on X.