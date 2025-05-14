‘Act of justice’: Pakistani man defends Operation Sindoor after Pahalgam terror attack

A Pakistani national has strongly defended India's right to retaliate following the Pahalgam terror attack, describing Pakistan's response as hypocritical and pointing to its role in fostering terrorism. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a damaged structure at PAF Base Shahbaz Jacobabad in Northern Sindh province, Pakistan, on May 11, 2025. (AP)

“I am Pakistani and I will say straight, India had every right to hit back. First you attack their people, and when they respond, suddenly it's all about peace, human rights. But where was that same energy when 26 innocent lives were lost?” he said, adding that India’s response was an act of justice, not war.

The Pakistani national, who identifies as Abhay and whose Instagram profile mentions he has been a forex trader for over five years and is a Bhakti yoga practitioner at ISKCON, shared a video that has garnered 49 million views and 2.7 million likes.

He said that Pakistan was portraying itself as a victim after India’s response, adding that no one wants war, but those who support terrorism shouldn’t be surprised by its consequences.

“Now, when India hits back, Pakistan suddenly starts playing the victim card. And yes, no one prefers war, neither India nor Pakistan. But when you start breeding terrorism, don't act surprised when it comes back your way. And it's easy to preach peace when it's not your people getting killed. And finally, let's not forget that India never started this. They just responded, and to me, that is not an act of war, that is just justice,” Abhay added.

India strikes Pakistan terror camps in 25 minutes

On May 7, India carried out Operation Sindoor as a retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India struck nine Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists were killed during the 25-minute operation, the defence ministry said.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated heavy artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), with the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt of the assault.

The shelling resulted in the tragic loss of at least 16 lives, while more than 50 people were injured. Areas like Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, and Mankote were heavily targeted.

Moreover, Pakistan escalated tensions further by launching drone and missile strikes on several Indian cities, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

However, these attacks were effectively intercepted and neutralised by India's advanced defence systems.