70 nations’ diplomats briefed on Operation Sindoor

A top military officer on Tuesday briefed foreign service attaches of 70 countries on the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor, stressing that New Delhi’s retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike has set a new normal in the India-Pakistan relationship; the latest step to undercut Islamabad at an international level. DIA chief Lieutenant General DS Rana highlighted Indian military’s technological superiority in electronic, space and cyber warfare. (ANI)

Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) chief Lieutenant General DS Rana told them the operation showcased India’s strength, resolve and military superiority in new-age warfare.

“He elaborated on the deliberate planning process for selection of targets with confirmed terror linkages. The integrated, precise and prompt response by the Indian armed forces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi-domain operations, was also highlighted,” Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) wrote on X.

Also Read | PM Modi underlines response to terror in show of strength

The briefing for the military diplomats came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Operation Sindoor was now India’s policy against terror and added that the early morning May 7 strikes on “universities of terror” sponsored by Islamabad marked a new normal --- a point he reiterated at the Adampur airbase on Tuesday.

“India’s Lakshman Rekha (red line) against terrorism is now crystal clear. If there is another terror attack, the country will deliver a decisive response. The Indian armed forces have sent a clear message to Pakistan; there is no haven left for terrorists...Every moment of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the strength of India’s military,” Modi said in Adampur.

The operation was launched in the early hours of May 7 when India hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists. And between the strike on the terror camps and the calling of the ceasefire on May 10, the Indian Air Force struck multiple military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

Also Read | India expels Pakistan high commission staffer for alleged links to espionage

Synergised force application achieved through jointness, and the effectiveness of locally made weapons used during the four-day military confrontation were among the points Rana highlighted in his briefing.

The DIA chief also highlighted the Indian military’s technological superiority in niche domains such as space, cyber and electronic warfare, and the relentless disinformation campaign launched by Pakistan and its ramifications for regional peace and stability.

Modi’s visit to the Adampur airbase was significant as it has punctured Pakistan’s extensive disinformation campaign about striking several Indian military installations, including airbases, during May 7-10, officials said.

Adampur, one of the premier bases of the IAF, is among those that Pakistan falsely claimed to have attacked, destroying the Russian-origin S-400 air defence systems deployed there, hitting the runway and fighter jets, and striking a radar site too.

Images from the airbase, home to the IAF’s MiG-29 fighters, included a photo of the PM in front of an S-400 launcher as he addressed the air force personnel; the first public image of the long-range air defence system in IAF service. Another photo of the PM interacting with the men and women at the base showed a MiG-29 fighter with a fully intact runway in the background.