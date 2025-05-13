India expels Pakistan high commission staffer for alleged links to espionage

New Delhi: India on Tuesday expelled a staffer of the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi for his alleged links with two people from Punjab who were arrested this week on charges of involvement in espionage, people familiar with the matter said. The Pakistani official has been instructed to leave the country within 24 hours. (Pic used for representation) (File)(PTI)

A statement from the external affairs ministry said the government had declared the staffer of the Pakistani mission “persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India”. The statement did not give further details of the matter.

The staffer was told to leave India within 24 hours, and the charge d’affaires of the Pakistan high commission, Saad Warraich, was issued a demarche or a formal diplomatic protest on this issue, the statement said.

Punjab Police announced on May 11 that they arrested two persons for alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani national posted at the high commission in New Delhi.

Acting on credible intelligence, Punjab Police initially arrested a man for providing “sensitive information” on the Indian Army’s movements to a Pakistan-based handler, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav. Based on disclosures made by this man, a second person was identified and taken into custody, Yadav said.

An investigation revealed the two persons allegedly received payments through online transactions for the classified information. They were in frequent contact with the Pakistan-based handler and allegedly involved in channeling funds to other local operatives on the handler’s instructions, Yadav said.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that killed 26 civilians, India announced a slew of punitive diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of the three defence attaches posted at the Pakistan high commission and the whittling down of the total number of diplomatic staff posted in each other’s capitals from 55 to 30.