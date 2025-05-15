FIR filed against MP minister for controversial remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7.(PTI)

"Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah," the office of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav wrote on X.

The FIR comes hours after the orders of the Madhya Pradesh high court, which took serious note of Shah’s comments, which appeared to liken Colonel Qureshi to a “sister of terrorists” in a public speech, sparking widespread outrage.

The court observed that the minister’s remarks prima facie attracted provisions under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer, had conducted press briefings alongside foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, providing updates on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal confirmed to PTI that the FIR has been registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma addressed the controversy, saying that the party has taken note of the minister's remarks and issued a warning.

After outrage erupted over Shah's comment, the minister said that if anyone is hurt by his words, he is ready to apologise 10 times. He had also said that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister, according to PTI.