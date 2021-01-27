Supreme Court stays defamation proceeding against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed proceedings against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on a plea challenging a Delhi high court order which had dismissed a challenge to summons issued against him by special MLA/MP court in the criminal defamation case by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
The case pertains to a complaint Sisodia brought against Tiwari and BJP leader Vijender Gupta in which Sisodia said the two leaders have levelled corruption charges against him.
A trial court in 2019 had summoned Tiwari and Vijender Gupta as accused in the criminal defamation case. In December 2020, Delhi high court upheld the order against which Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta moved the apex court.
