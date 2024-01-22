close_game
close_game
News / India News / Supreme Court suspends Himachal HC order staying Gaggal airport expansion

Supreme Court suspends Himachal HC order staying Gaggal airport expansion

ByUtkarsh Anand
Jan 22, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state government, further assured the top court that the state was contemplating a fresh techno-economic feasibility study

The Supreme Court on Monday put in abeyance a Himachal high court order that stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district, observing that its effect of was to bring the entire project to a standstill despite the state government’s categorical assurance regarding a relief and rehabilitation process.

The next date of hearing will take place on February 29. (Representative file photo)
The next date of hearing will take place on February 29. (Representative file photo)

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, stayed the January 9 order issued by the high court while taking cognisance of an assurance of the state advocate general that nobody will be dispossessed, nor will there be any demolition during the execution of the expansion project.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state government, further assured the top court that the state was contemplating a fresh techno-economic feasibility study and that the high court order had instead brought the entire project to a standstill.

Also Read: 11 women, 34 first-gen lawyers among 56 designated as ‘senior advocates’ by SC

“Issue notice. Pending further orders of the court, there will be a stay of the order issued by the high court on January 9. This will, however, not preclude the high court from hearing the writ petition on merits,” the bench, which also included justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said in its order.

During the brief hearing of the appeal filed by the state government, the bench also heard the counsel fot the writ petitioner before the high court, Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee. The committee’s lawyer pointed out that there were issues of money that the state needed to complete the expansion project, besides the fact that it was a seismic zone.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On