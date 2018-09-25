Supreme Court to deliver judgement on validity of Aadhaar tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday give its verdict on Aadhaar, the national identity card project challenged by critics for allegedly violating the constitution.

A five-judge Constitution bench heard over 30 petitions against the Aadhaar Act and the Centre’s defence of the controversial law before reserving their decision in May.

The main thrust of the case brought by petitioners was that Aadhaar encroached on the privacy of citizens because it entailed collection of fingerprints, iris scans and other details of citizens with/without their consent.

