Supreme Court to hear on Feb 11 plea to hang 4 rape convicts, declines Centre’s push for notice

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:30 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing in the appeal filed by the central and Delhi governments challenging a Delhi high court ruling which had refused to tinker with the postponement of execution of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape.

A bench headed by justice R Banumathi observed that the Delhi high court had given 7 days time to convicts exhaust their remedies and it would be appropriate for the top court to wait for a few more days for the convicts to pursue the remedies left.

The bench, therefore, kept the matter for hearing on February 11 and declined to issue notice to the convicts.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the central government told the court that one of the convicts Pawan Gupta is yet to file his curative or mercy petition. He submitted that it is a calculated design by convicts to delay their hanging so that then can later seek commutation of death penalty on the ground of delay in hanging.

A 2014 judgment of Supreme Court had laid down delay in hanging of a death convict as one of the grounds for commutation of death penalty to life imprisonment.

“Pawan Gupta can sit tight for 5 years without filing mercy plea and then all four can come to court seeking commutation due to delay in hanging as laid down in Shatrughan Chauhan judgment”, Mehta told the court.

The Delhi high court had on February 5 turned down a request by the Centre to hang at least two of the four convicts who have exhausted all their legal options. The high court in its judgment had cited a Supreme Court verdict in an “unfortunate” case where after one convict was executed, the co-accused’s death sentence was commuted to life.

“Convict Mukesh (who was the first to file a mercy petition) cannot be adversely segregated from the similarly placed convicts simply because he has been sincerely and earnestly pursuing his legal remedies,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi high court had ruled.

Hours after the high court delivered its ruling, the central and delhi governments had approached the Supreme Court challenging the ruling.

In their appeal filed against the February 5 judgment of the Delhi high court, the Centre and Delhi government told the apex court that the law does not mandate that all death row convicts in a case should be executed simultaneously.

They submitted that there is no legal impediment to execute death row convicts who have exhausted their legal remedies though co-convicts who have been sentenced in the same case have not availed all their legal remedies.

The petition pointed out that a convict who has exhausted all his remedies cannot frustrate the mandate of law merely because the mercy petition of one of the co-convict is pending before the President and another co-convict has chosen not to even file the mercy petition.