'Have come for justice': Supriya Sule on threats against NCP boss Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Friday demanded the Maharashtra government and union home minister Amit Shah ensure the security of NCP boss Sharad Pawar. Sule told reporters she had received a threat aimed at Pawar and slammed such actions as 'low-level politics'. "I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the police demanding justice."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule(ANI)

"This should stop. The responsibility of Pawar Sahab's security lies with the home ministry. The home minister should intervene. Sharad Pawar is the leader of the country. I told the police the NCP chief received a threat and cops have said they will take action," Sule said.

Sule and a delegation of NCP leaders met Mumbai Police chief Vivek Phansalkar earlier today, following which a senior police officer told news agency PTI a FIR will be registered.

What is the NCP's complaint?

The NCP has alleged that Pawar, 82, received a Facebook message, copies of which have been submitted to the police - that read - 'he (Pawar) will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon'. Dabholkar - a prominent civil activist - was murdered in Pune in 2013.

Who else has received threats?

Threats have reportedly also been made against Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leaders Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut; "Sanjay and I have received death threat calls..." MLA Sunil Raut told news agency ANI. Raut said Mumbai Police and the state government had been notified.

'Pawar a reincarnation of Aurangzeb'

The alleged threats against Pawar and the Rauts come amid tension over violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur this week after social media posts allegedly glorified Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Pawar deplored violence that he said was 'not in line with the culture of Maharashtra'.

"Maharashtra is known as a peace-loving and patient state, and people here do not have a tendency to take the law into their own hands."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nilesh Rane hit back at the NCP boss and called him a 'reincarnation of Aurangzeb'

Fallout of Kolhapur violence

As many as 36 people have been arrested so far and three juveniles were detained in connection with Wednesday’s violence. Kolhapur superintendent of police (SP) Mahendra Pandit said CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the perpetrators and indicated that they were locals.

A total of four criminal cases have been registered in the matter so far. About 400 people had been booked in the three first information reports (FIR) registered for the violence. The fourth case has been registered over the alleged WhatsApp status “glorifying” Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb which triggered the violence and five juveniles have been detained in this context, Pandit added.

