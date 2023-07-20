Supriya Sule shares photo from daughter's graduation ceremony in UK, says ‘feel terrible for missing it’

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule expressed regret for missing her daughter Revati's graduation ceremony at the London School of Economics, where she completed her Master's in Public Administration (MPA). Sharing a picture of Revati, Sule expressed her “pride” as a parent, despite not being able to attend the momentous occasion. Revati completed her Master's from the London School of Economics.

Sule's absence from her daughter's graduation ceremony was attributed to her attendance at the Opposition meeting held on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. During the meeting, leaders from 26 opposition parties convened to form a united front to challenge the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to Twitter, Sule shared Revati's picture and wrote: ''We are such proud parents! Our daughter Revati just graduated with - Masters's (MPA) from the London School of Economics today. Feeling terrible for missing her graduation, but that's life".

The entire online community joined in congratulating Revati and wishing her success and happiness in her future endeavors. One user wrote, ''Congratulations Revati! And congratulations to the proud parents!''

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar also wrote, ''Oh, how lovely. Many congratulations to you, Supriya, and loads of love to your lovely daughter. God bless her.''

''It's a proud moment for every parents specially when their Daughter secured Degree in Higher Education. Congratulations #Revati Ji.@supriya_sule Tai though you have miss this moment, but you're creating an Example in the Society that a 'Daughter' can Firmly stood beside his Father during need of Hour," another commented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail