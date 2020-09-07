e-paper
Home / India News / 2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them

2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them

The NCB had claimed that Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, residents of Bandra in Mumbai, supplied marijuana to Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Sawant.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty leave the Enforcement Directorate office, in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty leave the Enforcement Directorate office, in Mumbai. (ANI)
         

The two accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, have retracted their statements given to the agency, officials said.

The NCB had claimed that Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar, residents of Bandra in Mumbai, supplied marijuana to Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Sawant.

The agency had arrested Showik, the brother of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, based on the statements of these two accused. Both Vilatra and Parihar have claimed that their statements were forcefully recorded by NCB officials.

The NCB had claimed that Parihar, the alleged drug peddler, had told them that he procured drugs from Vilatra and Ebrahim, on Showik’s instructions. He also claimed Showik told him to give drugs to Miranda. The NCB officials had also said that Showik’s phone messages include one in which he asked Miranda to pay Vilatra Rs 10,000 for 5 gm of ‘bud’, a curated form of marijuana.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned again by the NCB on Monday. She reached the agency’s office in South Mumbai at 9.30 am on Monday.

Chakraborty was questioned for nearly six hours on Sunday.

2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
