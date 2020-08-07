e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED for questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED for questioning

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the central agency after it had rejected her plea to postpone the questioning in the matter. The ED is conducting a parallel probe in the Rajput death case that is probing the money laundering aspect.

mumbai Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rhea chakroborty reached ED office in Mumbai. HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar.
Rhea chakroborty reached ED office in Mumbai. HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar.
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday for questioning in connection with the death by suicide of her live-in partner, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

She appeared before the central agency after it had rejected her plea to postpone the questioning in the matter.

The ED is conducting a parallel probe in the Rajput death case that is probing the money laundering aspect.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after Bihar Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Chakraborty and four others a few days after Rajput’s death on June 14.

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said: “My client (Chakraborty) is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that her request to postpone the attendance is rejected, she has appeared before its officials at the appointed time and date.”

ED’s probe is focused on the allegations made by Rajput’s father KK Singh about certain suspicious monetary transactions.

Singh in his complaint, filed in Patna, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers to the tune of Rs 15 crore from his son’s bank account, involving Chakraborty and others.

ED sources said that Chakraborty is being questioned about the transactions in the four bank accounts, including her and Rajput’s.

ED is investigating if Chakraborty had taken the money from Rajput and illegally invested in some properties.

On Thursday, the central agency officials had questioned Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

While on Monday and Tuesday, ED officials had interrogated Sandeep Sridhar and Ritesh Shah, the chartered accountants (CAs) of Rajput and Chakraborty, respectively.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In