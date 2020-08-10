e-paper
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father

In his newspaper column, Sanjay Raut claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t share good relations with his father K K Singh.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:15 IST
Avinash Kumar| Edited Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Patna
BJP MLA in Bihar Neeraj Kumar Babloo said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ‘s comments on Sushant Singh’s father was condemnable.
BJP MLA in Bihar Neeraj Kumar Babloo said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ‘s comments on Sushant Singh’s father was condemnable. (HT FILE  PHOTO)
         

BJP MLA in Bihar and deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Babloo on Monday demanded an apology from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his comments on the actor’s father and threatened to file a defamation suit.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Babloo said it was a highly condemnable comment from an MP of Maharashtra.

“How can you make such a comment in such a sensitive case without knowing the facts. If need be, I will file a defamation case”, he said.

Raut is the executive editor of the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ newspaper, where he has a weekly column.

In his column, Raut has claimed that the actor didn’t share good relations with his father K K Singh. “I have received such information. How many times did Rajput visit his father in Patna in the last few years?” he asked.

Raut also went on to say Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was working for a political party and alleged he tried to contest an election on a BJP ticket. “What can you expect from such a police force?” he asked.

Rajput’s maternal uncle R C Singh said an attempt is being made to divert the direction of CBI inquiry. He said Rajput had a very good relationship with his father and his father had not remarried, as alleged by Raut.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand also alleged that the Maharashtra government tried to destroy evidence of Rajput’s death and demanded that the CBI conduct a narco-test on Raut and Aditya Thackeray.

