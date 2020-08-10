‘They’ve got nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput case’: Sanjay Raut slams Bihar govt

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 16:18 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed Bihar government for its involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, saying “they’ve got nothing to do with the matter”.

“Mere angne me tumhara kya kaam hai? (What business you’ve got in my courtyard). The investigation is taking place here in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

“If the CBI registered an FIR, then it’s their compulsion. It comes under the centre and the government has its own compulsions. Bihar government made a recommendation when they’ve nothing to do with the matter,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said the FIR has been registered in Mumbai and Mumbai Police is investigating the case.

“Suddenly an FIR is registered in Bihar. What’s the need for it? Have some trust in the Police. Every Police holds a reputation in its state, if you interfere in that then matter gets worse,” the MP stated.

Earlier, in party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Raut had said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

“It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut said in his article in Saamana.

According to reports, the late actor’s family has now demanded an apology from Raut for his comments on the actor and is considering legal action.