e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘They’ve got nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput case’: Sanjay Raut slams Bihar govt

‘They’ve got nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput case’: Sanjay Raut slams Bihar govt

Earlier, in party editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Raut had said that Rajput was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 16:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.(ANI)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed Bihar government for its involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, saying “they’ve got nothing to do with the matter”.

Mere angne me tumhara kya kaam hai? (What business you’ve got in my courtyard). The investigation is taking place here in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

“If the CBI registered an FIR, then it’s their compulsion. It comes under the centre and the government has its own compulsions. Bihar government made a recommendation when they’ve nothing to do with the matter,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said the FIR has been registered in Mumbai and Mumbai Police is investigating the case.

 Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial

“Suddenly an FIR is registered in Bihar. What’s the need for it? Have some trust in the Police. Every Police holds a reputation in its state, if you interfere in that then matter gets worse,” the MP stated.

Earlier, in party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Raut had said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family demands public apology from Sanjay Raut

“It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut said in his article in Saamana.

According to reports, the late actor’s family has now demanded an apology from Raut for his comments on the actor and is considering legal action.

tags
top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In