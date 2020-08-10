e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's family demands public apology from Sanjay Raut, threaten legal action

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Neeraj Singh Bablu, and uncle RC Singh, have expressed their disappointment at recent comments made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is disturbed by recent comments made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and is considering taking legal action. Raut, who is the associate editor of party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamana, said in an article that the Bollywood actor was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

Sushant’s cousin, BJP MLA Neeraj Singh Bablu has said that the family expects a public apology from Raut, DNA reports. He called the allegations ‘completely false’. His statement read, “Sanjay Raut has to apologize for his statement in which he has said that Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh had done two marriages. This news is completely false. If Sanjay Raut does not publicly apologize, Sushant Singh’s family will take legal action against him.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s uncle, RC Singh, told Navbharat Times, “Sanjay Raut has given a wrong statement at the behest of Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. Sanjay Raut is trying to tarnish his image by saying such a thing. It is not a good thing to spoil someone’s image by saying such a thing.”

Raut in an article, suggesting that Sushant was displeased with his father’s second marriage, had said, “It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. After a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Bihar Police over the investigation into his death, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

