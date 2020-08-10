Kamya Punjabi on Rhea Chakraborty’s chat with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘What’s she trying to prove? Siblings fight’

bollywood

Television actor Kamya Punjabi has shared her take on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kamya believes his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was using his credit cards.

On Saturday, Rhea had shared her WhatsApp chats with Sushant, showing how he thought his sister Priyanka was manipulative. Reacting to it, Kamya said sibling fights are a common affair. “What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai (Siblings fight, it’s not a big deal)... n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister !!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality,” she wrote.

What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai... n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality https://t.co/SYxEhd5gyH — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 9, 2020

In his chat with Rhea, Sushant had written that he is worried about his sister, and said: ‘pure evil’. He said that she is manipulating ‘Sid bhai (his roommate Siddharth Pithani)’. He wrote, (“To Priyanka”), “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol...” Sushant’s lawyer had recently told Pinkvilla that Rhea had accused Priyanka of having molested her, which drew a wedge between the siblings. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” the lawyer had added.

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

This is not the first time Kamya has spoken about Rhea. On Saturday, she also took a dig at her for releasing a picture of Sushant’s sipper, which Rhea said was his only property that she had. “Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti (You should have cared for the one this sipper belonged to)....!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR,” Kamya had written.

Sushant’s father had registered an FIR against Rhea in Patna last month under charges of abetment to suicide. The case has now been transferred to the CBI. In her plea filed in Supreme Court, asking the FIR be transferred to Mumbai, Rhea has alleged that Sushant’s father has used his “influence” in roping her in the FIR.

