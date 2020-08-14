e-paper
Home / India News / 'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice': Sanjay Raut

‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut

“What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death to come out,” Raut said.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday softened his stance over his remarks on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Raut had previously said that the actor was not on good terms with his father. The actor’s family members had raised an objection to Raut’s remarks and even asked for an apology.

On Friday, Raut said that he has full sympathy for Rajput’s family. “Yesterday I just said that they should’ve some patience but it was shown that I’ve threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they’re not doing a good job, then go to CBI.” he said.

The Shiv Sena MP said that Rajput “was our son” and Bollywood is Mumbai’s family.

“What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death to come out,” he added.

On Wednesday, Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu sent a legal notice to Raut over his controversial remarks on the late actor’s family, his lawyer said.

He had asked Raut to apologize publicly in 48 hours or “Raut has told the media that Rajput’s father had married twice, which was the reason the slain actor was unhappy with his father. This is completely untrue and baseless”, MLA’s counsel Birendra Kumar Jha said. Raut, in his response, said that his remarks were based on the information he has.

“If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have,” Raut had said.

The thirty-four-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14 and was found dead at his Bandra residence by Mumbai Police.

