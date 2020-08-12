Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut

patna

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks on the late actor’s family, his lawyer said.

He has asked Raut to apologize publicly in 48 hours or he might face legal action over his offensive comments on Rajput’s relation with his father.

The MLA’s counsel Birendra Kumar Jha said that the legal notice has been sent to the Raut through email raising objections to the latter’s remarks and seeking a public apology.

“Raut has told the media that Rajput’s father had married twice, which was the reason the slain actor was unhappy with his father. This is completely untrue and baseless”, said Jha.

“Hence, you are given a chance to express regret or apologise without delay as anyone can commit a mistake,” the notice read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut while talking with media persons said that “if there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it.”

He also said, “What I have said so far is based on info I have.”

Relatives and friends of Sushant in Patna denied that his father KK Singh had tied the knot again after his mother died in 2002. Her death had affected the actor deeply. The late actor’s last Insatgram post too, was a dedication to his mother.

Bablu’s lawyer said that Raut is a senior political leader and should not make personal remarks against anyone without being aware of facts. He said Raut’s comments were baseless and nothing of the sort had happened.

“The Shiv Sena leader might be giving the statement under political duress or that he had been misled by someone into doing so,” Jha said.