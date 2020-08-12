e-paper
Home / India News / Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family

Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family

A cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra in June, has sent a legal notice to Raut over his comments.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is seen in file photo in New Delhi. Raut had claimed in his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that the actor didn’t share good relations with his father KK Singh.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is seen in file photo in New Delhi. Raut had claimed in his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' that the actor didn't share good relations with his father KK Singh. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday his comments about the relationship between Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his family was based on the information he has, according to news agency ANI.

A cousin of Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra in June, has sent a legal notice to Raut. Neeraj Singh Babloo, who is also Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bihar, had demanded a public apology from Raut on Monday within 48 hours, failing which he said he will take legal action against him.

“If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have,” Sanjay Raut said, according to ANI.

Raut had claimed in his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that the actor didn’t share good relations with his father KK Singh. “I have received such information. How many times did Rajput visit his father in Patna in the last few years?” Raut, who is Saamana’s executive editor, asked.

Raut also said Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey was working for a political party and alleged he tried to contest an election on a BJP ticket. “What can you expect from such a police force?” he asked.

Rajput’s maternal uncle, RC Singh, said an attempt is being made to divert the direction of the probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Singh also said Rajput had a very good relationship with his father and his father had not remarried as alleged by Raut.

The 34-year-old was found dead in his home on June 14. The case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police but the Bihar Police launched a separate probe after the actor’s father filed a First Information Report (FIR) against his son’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna, alleging abetment to suicide. After a turf war between the two police forces, the probe has now been taken over by the central agency.

