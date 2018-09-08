Sushma Swaraj to embark on two-day visit to Russia

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will embark on a two-day visit to Russia next week to co-chair the commission that discusses different aspects of the two countries’ bilateral ties, the ministry of external affairs said on Saturday.

Along with Swaraj, Russia’s deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, will co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) on September 13 and 14, the ministry added.

IRIGC-TEC is a standing body, which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of bilateral trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest. Its last meeting was held in December 2017.

The Union minister’s upcoming visit comes close on the heels of the 2+2 dialogue with US and a month before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s October-scheduled visit to India.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Swaraj’s visit to Syria, which was planned for next week, has been deferred due to the prevailing situation in that country.

“Fresh dates (of Swaraj’s visit) will be decided in mutual consultation with the Syrian side,” he said.

