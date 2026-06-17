Suspected Kuki militant killed in gunfight, AK-47 seized: Manipur Police

A Kuki militant suspected to be affiliated with the banned outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was allegedly killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with the Assam Rifles between Molphei and Songkong villages in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officers confirmed on Wednesday. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress. (Representative Photo/PTI)

The deceased has been identified as Lenminsang Haokip of Churachandpur district.

Churachandpur police official statement said, “Information was received today from the Assam Rifles that an encounter took place on 16 June 2026 between Molphei and Songkong villages involving a joint column of the Assam Rifles and the Army against suspected militants. During the encounter, one suspected militant was killed. One AK-47 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating items, was recovered from the spot.”

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the statement said.

The incident occurred after security forces launched an operation upon receiving input about UKNA cadres’ presence in the area.

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“When the security forces approached the said location, some armed cadres suspected to be UKNA cadres who had been taking position opened fire towards the security forces. The security forces retaliated immediately, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire. No casualties were reported from the security team during the operation”, said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

Additional security personnel were deployed, and extensive search operations were underway to track down the armed cadres and secure the region.

Meanwhile, the Songkong village authority alleged in a statement that the Indian Army attacked Songkong village on 16 June 2026 around 2pm with drones and bombs.

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“One innocent villager, Lenminsang Haokip, son of Lenkhogin Haokip, died at the hands of the army. His clothes were changed to an army uniform, and his whereabouts remain unknown so far,” the statement added.

Additionally, Kuki legislator, Letzamang Haokip condemned the killing of Lenminsang by joint security forces in a statement on Wednesday.

“Witnesses have alleged that after he was shot, his clothes were removed and his lifeless body was taken away by the joint security forces. They further allege that, after his death, attempts were made to portray the incident as a fake encounter. If these allegations are found to be true, it would constitute a grave abuse of authority and a serious violation of the rule of law. This is unacceptable and demands immediate attention. These allegations are extremely serious and warrant an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation,” the statement said.

Letzamang demanded the immediate recovery and handover of the mortal remains to the family. He cautioned that “any attempt to conceal facts, tamper with evidence, or misrepresent the circumstances surrounding the death must be investigated and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.”

People familiar with the matter said the body has been recovered and is being shifted to Imphal. However, it is yet to be ascertained which hospital mortuary it will be taken to.