Suspected Naxals critically injure BJP leader in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

A local BJP leader was critically injured after he was attacked by half a dozen suspected Naxals with sharp edged weapons Sunday night in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada around 400 km from the state capital, police said.

Nandlal Mudami, a district panchayat member, was eating his dinner when he was attacked, deputy inspector general of police (Bastar range) RN Dangi told Hindustan Times

His family informed the police and rushed him to the district hospital, he said. Police have launched a search operation to trace the attackers, Dangi said.

“We are still to investigate the reason behind the attack ... whether it was by Naxals or others,” special director general of police (Naxal operations) D M Awasthi said.

The incident took place a day after Naxals blew up a vehicle of the Central reserve Police Force (CRPF) killing four troopers in neighbouring Bijapur district.

Naxals have called upon voters to boycott the next month Assembly polls in the state.

The first phase of polls covering 18 constituencies of eight naxal-affected districts –Bastar, Kanker Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada , Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon will be held on November 12.

The remaining 72 constituencies will witness polling on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 09:01 IST