Suspected Pakistan drone spotted near LoC in Poonch; Jammu and Kashmir on high alert

A drone, suspected to have originated from Pakistan, was spotted hovering over forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Security forces launched a search operation early Saturday, officials said.

Security personnel on alert as drone suspected to be from Pakistan sighted in J&K. (ANI )

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The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was detected around 8:05 pm on Friday in the general area of Behrooti village in the Balakote area of Mendhar sector, PTI reported. The drone was observed moving towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote axis near the border before returning towards Pakistan, according to officials.

Army troops deployed along the LoC immediately increased surveillance in the forward areas.

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LoC on high alert

Security forces have been placed on high alert following the aerial activity, with the search operation still underway, ANI reported.

Forces are searching nearby areas for any weapons, contraband or other material that the drone may have dropped, and to prevent further incursions.

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The drone activity comes amid multiple search operations being conducted by security forces in the forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir following inputs about suspicious movement.

Police, along with the Army and paramilitary forces, launched a joint search operation across several areas of the Udhampur-Kathua forest belt on Friday evening.

The operation covered Khuban, Nagain, Khtrail, Godu Falal, Padetar, Chor Mottu, Kia, Kheba, Bhed, Marta, Joffar and adjoining areas.

Security personnel continued combing the dense forest areas as part of efforts to verify the inputs and rule out the presence of any suspected persons.

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In Rajouri, another search operation was launched in Gaibas, Mithiyani, Mogla and Narla after villagers reported the movement of two suspected armed men believed to be terrorists.

Officials said there had been no contact with the suspected persons so far and search operations were continuing.

Army shot at Pakistani drone

Earlier this year, Indian Army troops opened fire at a Pakistani drone after it briefly crossed the LoC into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

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The drone was spotted near a forward post in the Digwar area on March 1. Troops fired more than a dozen rounds in an attempt to bring it down, but the drone escaped the firing and returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to officials.

A search operation was subsequently launched in the area to check whether the drone had dropped weapons or narcotics.

Another Pakistani drone in the same area on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies)