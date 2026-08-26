They hunt, wait, then dive: The 'loitering munitions' former CDS Chauhan referred to in his Op Sindoor remarks

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday, former chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan (retired) said India had sent "a lot of loitering munitions" to Sargodha in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last year. The weapons were hunting radars around the Pakistan airbase, but because these have a "lifetime", they will "loiter for about two hours", after which – if they don't find a target – they come down "somewhere", he said. Time lapse multiple exposure of the launching of a Switchblade, an expendable miniature loitering munition UAV. (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

In this case, according to the former CDS's account, a loitering weapon came down near Kirana Hills, which is believed to house a Pakistan nuclear facility, though India did not target it.

India carried out Operation Sindoor against nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in May 2025 after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

General Chauhan's remarks refer to loitering munitions, which have – over the past decade – become one of the defining classes of weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war and the West Asia conflict.

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The weapon in between In the spectrum of weapons, a loitering munition would be somewhere between a cruise missile and a reconnaissance drone. Like a missile, it carries a warhead and terminates itself on the target. Like a drone, it can circle over a target area for minutes or hours, feeding video back to an operator, and can be redirected, retasked or aborted in flight.

Its defining trait is that it waits for a target, or for a human operator to confirm one, and then dives.

Sizes of these weapons range from a 2kg tube-launched weapon that an infantry section can carry to a 200kg airframe with a range of more than 2,000km.

How they work A typical mission involving the weapon has four phases. The munition is launched from a tube, canister, rail or aircraft. It goes to a target area, sometimes hundreds of kilometres away, and then loiters, using electro-optical, infrared or anti-radiation seekers to search for a target such as a radar, an artillery piece or an armoured vehicle. Seekers are sensors that pick up visible-light imagery, heat signatures or radio-frequency emissions from an active system.

When a target is confirmed, either by an operator watching the video feed or by the seeker, the weapon dives and detonates.

Higher-end systems carry fail-safes, which means that when no target is found within the endurance window, the weapons may self-destruct in the air, abort the mission and return, or dive into what may be considered a safe impact area. Lower-end systems may just expend themselves when the fuel runs out.

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Strengths and weaknesses Cost is key to the use of these weapons.

A Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone – a loitering munition – costs an estimated $20,000 to $50,000 per unit, against several hundred thousand dollars for a modern surface-to-air interceptor missile, and millions for a cruise missile, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

Since these weapons are relatively cheaper, they can be launched in swarms of dozens or hundreds, saturating the enemy's air defences that may be built to shoot down a handful of expensive missiles at a time.

Another benefit is patience. Older anti-radiation missiles had to be fired at a radar that was already emitting signals. A loitering munition, though, can wait in the air for the radar to switch on.

This allows the weapon to confirm the position of a target before striking it.

But, loitering munitions are slow, typically flying at 150 to 200 kmph, which makes them vulnerable to point air defence, fighter aircraft and even small-arms fire once spotted. Their warheads are also small, ranging from one to fifty kilogrammes, so they cannot destroy hardened targets such as fortified underground bunkers.

Optical seekers struggle in bad weather too. And they depend on data links and satellite navigation that can be jammed. A 2025 paper by Arie Aviram for the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv noted that electronic warfare, including broad GPS jamming, has one of the most effective counters to Russian loitering munitions in Ukraine.

According to CSIS, Russia scaled up its Shahed launches from about 200 a week in September 2024 to more than 1,000 a week by March 2025, and has sustained mass nightly attacks since. To counter them, Ukraine has been using domestically produced Sting interceptor drones, which were credited with destroying more than 3,000 Russian Shahed and Gerbera munitions in May this year, according to open-source reports cited by the Institute for Science and International Security in Washington.

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