‘Once the Pakistanis picked up the phone…’: Former CDS Anil Chauhan's 5 big revelations about Operation Sindoor

Former chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday provided a fresh look into the strategic mechanics and behind-the-scenes decision-making of Operation Sindoor. Anil Chauhan completed his tenure as CDS on May 30, after serving for about three years and eight months (PTI)

The operation, conducted against Pakistan by India last May, was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Indian forces reportedly mounted a tri-service offensive against terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This ultimately forced Islamabad to request a ceasefire.

Speaking at at the Vivekananda Centre in New Delhi, Chauhan said a key principle of Operation Sindoor was to ensure that India delivered the final strike in any escalation. “One of the couple of principles which we thought in the escalation matrix which we laid for ourselves was that the last strike or the winning note will always be delivered by us and not by the Pakistanis,” he said.

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5 revelations about Op Sindoor Sargodha, Skardu targets considered during escalation Chauhan, who was the CDS during Operation Sindoor, said the Indian Air Force chief asked him whether Sargodha should be struck after Pakistan indicated that it wanted to talk.

"Once the Pakistanis had picked up the phone and said they wanted to talk at about 10 AM. The Air Chief asked me whether he should strike Sargodha, I said, Go ahead..." Chauhan said.

He added that he had asked the Air Force to identify two additional targets. One of those was Skardu, but bad weather subsequently forced a change in the plan.

"I said, could you please identify two more targets, so one of the targets he identified was Skardu. We gave a yes, but after some time, the weather was bad over it and they had to change over to Bholari..." he said.