Did India hit Pakistan's nuclear hub at Kirana Hills? IAF sets the record straight

Amid continued speculations over India striking Pakistan's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force's Vice Air Chief Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor set the record straight on Wednesday, saying that "we did nothing" and that the armed forces only struck terror and military installations. VCAS Nagesh Kapoor said that 'whether we did something, or whether the explosion was caused by an insurgency there, or by what weapon, we don't know about all this'. (PTI)

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 2025, in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region on April 22, that left 26 people dead. The operation, launched by the tri-services, targeted terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Over 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes, according to the government.

In the following days, the Indian armed forces hit back at Pakistan's attempted retaliatory strikes. On May 10, the Pakistani army reached out to its Indian counterpart, leading to a ceasefire understanding between the two neighbours.

Immediately after the operation, as well, heavy speculations and social media chatter had claimed that India had struck the Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha, reportedly linked to underground nuclear storage beneath the Kirana Hills.

However, the Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, had confirmed that the Indian armed forces did not target the nuclear facility at Kirana Hills. In response to a query regarding the facility during a press briefing, Bharti said, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it. And we have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there.”