Home / India News / Suspected terrorists lob grenade at police picket in J&K’s Samba; no casualties
india news

Suspected terrorists lob grenade at police picket in J&K’s Samba; no casualties

The Nud road leads to Udhampur district and further to Srinagar. It seems the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in an open area without causing any damage
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade near a police picket in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday, said a police officer.

Samba district police chief Rajesh Sharma said, “Around 9.45pm on Tuesday, there was a blast near the picket at Nud. This morning, we recovered lever of a hand grenade from the site of the explosion. We have a check post at Nud for checking vehicles and the recovery of the lever suggested that it was a grenade blast. We have launched a cordon and search operation.”

Also Read | 18+ vaccination drive moves at snail’s pace as J&K awaits stocks

The Nud road leads to Udhampur district and further to Srinagar.

It seems the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in an open area without causing any damage, said Sharma.

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade near a police picket in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday, said a police officer.

Samba district police chief Rajesh Sharma said, “Around 9.45pm on Tuesday, there was a blast near the picket at Nud. This morning, we recovered lever of a hand grenade from the site of the explosion. We have a check post at Nud for checking vehicles and the recovery of the lever suggested that it was a grenade blast. We have launched a cordon and search operation.”

Also Read | 18+ vaccination drive moves at snail’s pace as J&K awaits stocks

The Nud road leads to Udhampur district and further to Srinagar.

It seems the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in an open area without causing any damage, said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP