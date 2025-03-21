Palakkad, A day after the CPI state executive announced its decision to suspend him for six months for violating party discipline, veteran Communist leader K E Ismail said on Friday that he remains firm in his stance, will abide by the party's decision, and continues to be part of the organisation he has served for nearly 70 years. Suspended CPI veteran Ismail says he remains firm in his stance

Responding to the media here, Ismail said he had expected disciplinary action much earlier and felt the party’s decision had come too late.

The CPI state executive, which met in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, suspended Ismail for "repeatedly engaging" in activities that harmed the party's reputation and caused divisions within the organisation.

According to party sources, the action was based on a complaint from the Ernakulam district committee following Ismail’s remarks targeting certain party leaders after the demise of former district secretary P Raju.

However, Ismail remained defiant, stating he had no regrets about his comments.

"I merely shared on Facebook what a comrade , who worked with me for over 35 years, had confided in me. If I hadn’t at least said that much, I wouldn’t be human," he told reporters.

Ismail alleged that false financial accusations were used to sideline Raju within the party and that the former MLA, who wished to remain active in party affairs, was denied opportunities.

He also added that while several leaders and hundreds of party workers had reached out to express their solidarity, the party’s state secretary had not contacted him.

Eighty three-year-old Ismail is currently an invitee to the CPI Palakkad district council.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed the party's decision to suspend Ismail, a former national executive committee member and assistant secretary of the CPI in Kerala.

The state executive's decision will be reported at the state council meeting, which is expected to ratified it, according to CPI sources.

