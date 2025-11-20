Suspicious box near Kanpur post office triggers panic, no explosives found

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday said that a suspicious box found near the Post Office in the Cantonment area of the city triggered panic among locals. A search revealed that the box did not contain any explosive material, a senior official said. Tension spread in the Cantonment area after police received information about a suspicious box near the Cantt Post Office. (PTI/Representational Image)

Teams from the police, the Army, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Tension spread in the Cantonment area after police received information about a suspicious box near the Cantt Post Office. Acting swiftly, teams from the police, the Army, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Also read: School in Delhi's Chanakyapuri receives bomb threat, police issue update | India News

During the inspection, experts carefully opened the suspicious box and examined its contents. Inside, the team found only papers, a power bank, and a battery. Officials confirmed that no explosive material was found in the box, providing significant relief to the people present at the site.

Kanpur Police said that based on the name and address written on the box, the concerned individuals were identified and questioned. During interrogation, one of them was found to be mentally unstable, and the initial investigation indicated that the information related to the suspicious box was false and there was no threat of any kind.

Also read: Gujarat woman arrested for bomb hoax that shut down several Bengaluru schools | Hindustan Times

Providing details about the matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Akanksha Pandey said that security agencies acted promptly, secured the area, and investigated in accordance with standard protocol. She appealed to citizens to immediately inform the police about any suspicious object, but also urged them not to spread rumours or give false information.

The police added that further investigation into the case is underway, and the situation is entirely under control.