School in Delhi's Chanakyapuri receives bomb threat, police issue update

A bomb threat email was received in a private school in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Thursday morning. Delhi police officials have dismissed the threat as a hoax after an investigation was launched. Police personnel at the Patiala House Court that received a bomb threat, in New Delhi earlier this week(PTI/Representational)

As per news agency ANI, the incident took place at Sanskriti School in Chanakypuri. This bomb threat hoax at a Delhi schools comes a week after the deadly terror incident near Red Fort area, which has killed over 10 people.

Earlier this week, court complexes Patiala House, Saket, Rohini, and Tis Hazari were vacated by police after bomb threats were received. Along with the prominent court complexes, 2 Delhi schools also received similar threats.

However, Delhi police declared the threats to have been a false alarm.

“We received an email stating bombs are planted in different courts. This included Delhi district courts and two CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] schools in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar," a police officer told HT earlier this week.

Delhi remains anxious after Red Fort blast

On November 10, a slow moving Hyundai 120 car exploded near the Gate number one of the Lal Quila Metro Station near Red Fort in Delhi. The blast, which was later declared a terror incident, has killed over 10 people injured many more.

Following this blast and the busting of a white collar terror module in Faridabad, the national capital region continues to remain on alert for any further attacks.

In the latest development for the Delhi blast probe, police officials are now scanning encrypted group chats in Telegram and Signal.

As per officials, at least seven members of these groups – most of them medical professionals – are under the scanner of the Delhi Police special cell teams which is assisting the NIA in the blast probe.