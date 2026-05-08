Suvendu Adhikari: Once an all-weather man of Mamata, is now next CM of West Bengal; 5 facts about him

It was 2007. A young man in a simple kurta stood in the dust of Nandigram, speaking into a handheld microphone. At his side stood Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Back then, Suvendu Adhikari was the engine of her revolution. Today, he sits in the leader's chair at the state secretariat, having dismantled the very political machine he helped build.

Suvendu Adhikari is the first BJP CM of West Bengal.(ANI)

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Adhikari was elected on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in West Bengal. He will take oath as the first BJP chief minister of the state on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground.

This follows a high-stakes election where the BJP won 208 of the state’s 294 seats, effectively ending 15 years of TMC era.

Adhikari’s path to the CM seat

The path to the secretariat started on April 2, when Adhikari filed his nomination for Kolkata’s Bhabanipur seat. During a roadshow, Union home minister Amit Shah recalled that while Adhikari originally wanted to contest only Nandigram, the party asked him to take the fight to Bhabanipur to defeat Mamata Banerjee in her home turf. Shah predicted that a victory in Bhabanipur would ensure a state-wide win.

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{{^usCountry}} By the evening of May 4 the numbers vindicated this strategy. Adhikari defeated Banerjee by 15,000 votes, as per Election Commission data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the evening of May 4 the numbers vindicated this strategy. Adhikari defeated Banerjee by 15,000 votes, as per Election Commission data. {{/usCountry}}

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Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. (Image generated by AI)

{{^usCountry}} Five facts on Suvendu Adhikari Born on December 15, 1970, in Purba Medinipur, Suvendu is the son of veteran leader Sisir Kumar Adhikari. He began his legislative career in 2006 and served two terms in the Lok Sabha before joining the state cabinet in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five facts on Suvendu Adhikari Born on December 15, 1970, in Purba Medinipur, Suvendu is the son of veteran leader Sisir Kumar Adhikari. He began his legislative career in 2006 and served two terms in the Lok Sabha before joining the state cabinet in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

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2. For years, he was known as an "all-weather, all-terrain" asset for the TMC. He was the architect who expanded the party's base into the Left-dominated Jangalmahal and later dismantled Congress strongholds in Malda and Murshidabad. Recognising his influence, Mamata Banerjee appointed him as the state's transport minister.

3. His political career has not been without controversy; he was interrogated by the CBI in 2014 regarding the Saradha Ponzi scheme and was linked to the 2014 Narada sting operation. He has dismissed such allegations as politically motivated.

4. Later, Adhikari resigned from the TMC government and the assembly in December 2020 to join the BJP. His defection was linked to growing rivalry with the party leadership. In the 2021 state polls, he defeated his former mentor in Nandigram by 1,956 votes. Although the TMC retained the state then, that victory made Adhikari the leader of the Opposition. Over the next few years, despite facing roughly 300 criminal cases, 15 of which were quashed by the High Court in 2025, he continued to lead aggressive campaigns across the state.

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5. Suvendu Adhikari holds a Master of Arts from Rabindra Bharati University. He served as chairman of the Contai Co-operative Bank and the Vidyasagar Central co-operative Bank. He was removed from his posts following his shift to the BJP. He is a sports enthusiast with a particular interest in football and cricket.

Suvendu Adhikari is set to be the first BJP CM of Bengal. (AFP)

The 2026 election strategy

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In the 2026 elections, Adhikari contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Throughout the campaign, he shifted the party's focus towards Hindu consolidation, specifically targeting 70.54% of the population and addressing concerns regarding demographic changes and infiltration.

The BJP secured leads even in districts with high Muslim populations like Malda and Murshidabad, as per EC data.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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