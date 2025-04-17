Menu Explore
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari petitions Calcutta HC for NIA probe into Murshidabad violence

ANI |
Apr 17, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Suvendu Adhikari also called for restrictions on mass gatherings, linking unrest to the Waqf Act protests.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday demanding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be assigned to probe the recent violence in Murshidabad district.

Suvendu Adhikari's petition cited provisions under Section 6 of the NIA Act to request the central agency's intervention. (HT photo)
Suvendu Adhikari's petition cited provisions under Section 6 of the NIA Act to request the central agency's intervention. (HT photo)

Adhikari's petition cited provisions under Section 6 of the NIA Act to request the central agency's intervention. He alleged that the incident involved Bangladeshi elements and posed a serious threat to national security. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing soon.

Also read: West Bengal violence: NCW to probe alleged molestation cases in Murshidabad

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had directed the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad following reports of large-scale violence.

According to several reports and video footage from April 13, a Border Security Force (BSF) team was allegedly attacked with crude bombs, in the presence of state police personnel.

Adhikari's petition also includes the suspected links between the violence and cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. Adhikari cited that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson has admitted the Bangladeshi connection to the unrest.

Furthermore, Adhikari urged the court to allow a probe similar to the Ramnavmi incident in Murshidabad to ensure a fair and independent inquiry.

He also requested that the Court should instruct the state government to restrict permissions for mass gatherings or rallies, especially protests against the Waqf Act. He alleges that such events have previously resulted in violence and attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Earlier, Adhikari accused the TMC leaders of orchestrating communal violence in Murshidabad district.

Adhikari alleged that, "From Mothabari to Dhulian, Trinamool Congress leaders are the main conspirators and catalysts of anti-Hindu riots. Such toxic politics of Trinamool Congress is just an attempt to endanger Hindus and enrich their own vote bank."

"They are the ones who are disturbing the peace by spreading hatred in society and inciting fundamentalists. Their hate speech and activities are directly responsible for creating riots. It is time to unmask these rioters," he added.

Also read: Murshidabad violence: Bengal BJP chief claims call for riots came from mosque

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. So far, over 150 people have been arrested, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas.

