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Suvendu Adhikari set to be next Bengal chief minister, elected as leader of state BJP
The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected BJP MLAs is scheduled for May 9 and will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground.
Updated on: May 08, 2026 05:04 pm IST
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Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader, which paved the way for him to take oath as chief minister of West Bengal.
The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected BJP MLAs is scheduled for May 9 and will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground.
The key meet to pick the next chief minister of West Bengal was chaired by home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata.
The BJP secured a historic victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year.
Bengal governor RN Ravi dissolved the state assembly on Thursday, paving the way for the formation of the new government.
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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