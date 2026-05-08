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Suvendu Adhikari set to be next Bengal chief minister, elected as leader of state BJP

The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected BJP MLAs is scheduled for May 9 and will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 05:04 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader, which paved the way for him to take oath as chief minister of West Bengal.

Home minister Amit Shah receives a warm welcome from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari upon his arrival, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected BJP MLAs is scheduled for May 9 and will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground.

The key meet to pick the next chief minister of West Bengal was chaired by home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year.

Bengal governor RN Ravi dissolved the state assembly on Thursday, paving the way for the formation of the new government.

 
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