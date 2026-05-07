Suvendu Adhikari shares key details in PA's ‘cold-blooded murder’, speaks to Amit Shah

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari termed the killing of his close aide and PA Chandranath Rath a ‘cold-blooded murder’, further alleging that the attackers had pre-planned before carrying out the shooting in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. This came as Rath was fatally shot in Madhyamgram's Doltala area by motorcycle-borne assailants, who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Adhikari reacts after aide’s killing

BJP winning candidate of Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituency Suvendu Adhikari arrives at BJP West Bengal office(Saikat Paul)

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Speaking outside the hospital where Rath was taken after the attack, Adhikari described the incident as deeply disturbing. “The incident is heart-wrenching; we condemn the incident."

He added that the Director General of Police Siddhnath Gupta had assured him that authorities would conduct a detailed probe into the murder. Calling the attack pre-planned, Adhikari alleged: "The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand."

Read More: TMC, BJP demand ‘strong action’ after Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot near Kolkata

Details in the Chandranath Rath shooting case

The attack took place late Wednesday night, less than 48 hours after the West Bengal assembly election results were declared.

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{{^usCountry}} "The murder seems to have been committed by professionals. Chandranath Rath, who was sitting beside the driver, was the sole target. The shots were perfectly aimed. Not a single hit the SUV's body or front windshield. A couple of bullets hit the driver as he was close to the target. The rest hit Rath's vital organs" a police officer told HT requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The murder seems to have been committed by professionals. Chandranath Rath, who was sitting beside the driver, was the sole target. The shots were perfectly aimed. Not a single hit the SUV's body or front windshield. A couple of bullets hit the driver as he was close to the target. The rest hit Rath's vital organs" a police officer told HT requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The killers opened fire from both sides of the white SUV. a Scorpio. Rath was hit in the right abdomen and left chest. The bullets pierced through the heart, doctors told the police. BJP urges restraint despite allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The killers opened fire from both sides of the white SUV. a Scorpio. Rath was hit in the right abdomen and left chest. The bullets pierced through the heart, doctors told the police. BJP urges restraint despite allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We don't want to draw a conclusion as of now, as police are investigating the matter," Adhikari said. He also appealed to BJP workers and supporters to remain calm amid rising tensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We don't want to draw a conclusion as of now, as police are investigating the matter," Adhikari said. He also appealed to BJP workers and supporters to remain calm amid rising tensions. {{/usCountry}}

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“We would appeal to everyone not to take the law into their own hands.”

Claims of post-poll violence

Adhikari further alleged that violence targeting BJP workers continued across different parts of the state following the election results.

“While we were here, one of our cadre was shot at in Basirhat, and another was stabbed in Baranagar area,” he said. The BJP leader also confirmed that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president Nitin Nabin regarding the incident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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