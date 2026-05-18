Suvendu govt ends scheme offering stipend to imam, muezzin, purohit in Bengal

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday decided that assistance-oriented schemes currently in place based on religious categorisation for imams, muezzins and purohits would be discontinued from June this year. Bengal’s New Era Begins? In Just 1 Week, Adhikari Government Unleashes Bulldozer, Law & Border Push

"The cabinet has approved the discontinuation of schemes based on religious categorization. A notification on this will be issued," Women, Child and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said, indicating that the existing state budgetary allocations for the scheme could be scrapped.

She added that none of the existing scholarship schemes for students would be discontinued.

The honorariums under the departments of Information and Cultural Affairs and the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education for the religious leaders were aimed at supporting their socio-economic standing, according to a notification issued by the erstwhile TMC-led government in the state.

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Following a ₹500 hike in honorarium for religious leaders by the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government in March this year, imams of registered mosques in Bengal were granted a monthly stipend of ₹3,000, while muezzins and purohits were provided ₹2,000.

Suvendu guvt acts on pre-poll promises Acting on the BJP's pre-poll promises of enhanced financial assistance for women in West Bengal, the cabinet approved the 'Annapurna' scheme, offering ₹3,000 monthly support from June 1, and granted in-principle approval for free travel for women in state-run buses.

Addressing a press conference after the second cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Paul also announced the scrapping of the existing state OBC list in line with a Calcutta High Court judgment.

The minister further announced cabinet approval for the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission to revise the salary structure of government employees.

Announcing another key cabinet decision, Paul said the new BJP government would cancel the existing OBC list in accordance with a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment.

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Seventh pay commission announced too Paul, however, confirmed that the issue of granting increased dearness allowance (DA) to state employees was not on the agenda of Monday's meeting.

"The cabinet gave its in-principle nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. Those who are currently receiving the assistance under the previous government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be automatically entitled to the Annapurna Yojna. There is no need to reapply for it. Money will be sent through direct bank transfer," Paul said.

Announcing the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission for upward revision of salaries of state employees, Paul said the scope of the pay hike would also extend to staff of statutory entities such as civic bodies, local bodies, education boards and employees of state-run educational institutions.

During his pre-election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the new pay commission would be implemented within 45 days of the formation of a BJP government in Bengal.