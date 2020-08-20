e-paper
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore India's cleanest city, Surat and Navi Mumbai bag 2nd, 3rd spot

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore India’s cleanest city, Surat and Navi Mumbai bag 2nd, 3rd spot

The Union Minister also congratulated Jalandhar Cantt for being India’s cleanest cantonment in Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2020.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Results of the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country were announced.
Results of the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country were announced.(Hindustan Times)
         

Indore is India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat is on second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai is on third.

“Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance,” Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

The Union Minister also congratulated Jalandhar Cantt for being India’s cleanest cantonment in Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2020.

The ancient holy town of Varanasi is rightfully the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga, the Minister said in another tweet.

“Heartiest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who represents the city in Lok Sabha, for his visionary leadership which has inspired the people of the town for this achievement,” the Minister tweeted.

