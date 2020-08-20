e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot

Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot

In category of population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra’s Karad bagged the first position, followed by state’s Saswad and Lonavala.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).
Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).(PTI)
         

Indore is India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat on second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on third.

Also read: Swachh Survekshan 2020: All you need to know about India’s cleanliness survey

In category of population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra’s Karad bagged the first position, followed by state’s Saswad and Lonavala.

Best performing states in terms of overall performance were divided in two categories- states with over 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and states with less than 100 ULBs. In the first category, Chhattisgarh bagged the award for the second time and Jharkhand won the award in the second category.

India’s Cleanest Cantonment Board award was given to Jalandhar cantonment from Punjab and Best Ganga Town award was given to Varanasi.

A total of 129 top performing cities and states were awarded by Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’. This programme was organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. PM Modi, who was originally supposed to announce the results, could not attend the event.

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).

tags
top news
Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot
Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot
Sero survey shows 29% population in Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies now
Sero survey shows 29% population in Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies now
Bhushan asks SC to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
Bhushan asks SC to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
‘Proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
‘Proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In