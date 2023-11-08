Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Swapna fined 6cr, Sivasankar 50L in Kerala gold smuggling case

Swapna fined 6cr, Sivasankar 50L in Kerala gold smuggling case

ByVishnu Varma
Nov 08, 2023 07:56 AM IST

₹6 crore penalty each has been imposed on Jamal Husein Alzaabi, then Consul General, UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, and Rashed Khamis Alimusaiqri Al Ashmei, then Admin Atache of the Consulate

Kochi: The customs department has imposed a total fine of 66.6 crore on the 44 accused in the case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on July 5, 2020.

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, had told investigators that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was in the know of smuggling activities and abetted them. (ANI)

The Customs had seized gold weighing around 30 kilograms and valued at around 14.8 crore from diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate in the city.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Kochi Customs Commissioner Rajendra Kumar has imposed penalties of 6 crore and 50 lakh on Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the case, and M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively. Once the top bureaucrat in the state, Sivasankar was arrested by the Customs in November 2020 following testimony by Swapna that he was in the know of smuggling activities and abetted them.

The order said, “Sivasankar maintained a proximity with Swapna Suresh and Consul General Jamal Alzaabi. The contention that he was not aware of the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel through Air Cargo Complex in Thiruvananthapuram does not appear to be correct and believable.”

Both Swapna and Sivasankar were unavailable for comment.

Additionally, 6 crore penalty each has also been imposed on Jamal Husein Alzaabi, the then Consul General, UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, and Rashed Khamis Alimusaiqri Al Ashmei, the then Admin Atache of the Consulate.

The key accused in the case, PS Sarith, Sandeep Nair and KT Rameez, have also been asked to pay fines of 6 crore each in the case. S Jayashankar, the husband of Swapna Suresh and an accused, was directed to pay a fine of 2 crore.

Apart from fines, the Customs also ordered confiscation of cars and fixed deposits belonging to the accused.

The fines have been imposed under section 112 (a) and (b) of the Customs Act, 1962 for improper transportation of goods, the order stated.

Between July, 2019 and June 2020, around 136.8 kg of gold was successfully smuggled by the racket through the air cargo complex in Thiruvananthapuram as per circumstantial evidence, the Customs said.

The prosecution proceedings against the accused in the case will be held at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (economic offences) court.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment....view detail

Topics
smuggling fine gold
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP