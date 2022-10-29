Swara Bhasker praises Bharat Jodo, says despite trolling Rahul Gandhi never…

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Friday praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and called it commendable given the situation of the country. Sharing a television clip of the yatra, the Bollywood actor said that despite continuous personal attacks, Rahul Gandhi has not chosen 'sensationalist politics'. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh acknowledged Swara Bhasker's praise for the yatra. "Finally," he tweeted sharing Swara Bhasker's tweet.

"Credit where due...Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks and constant critique about being ineffective, Rahul Gandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country, effort like Bharat Jodo is commendable," Swara Bhasker's tweet read. In another tweet, the actor clarified that it was not an advertisement for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra is now in Telangana and will cover 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies spanning about 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. Former Indian cricket captain and one of the working presidents of Telangana Congress Mohammed Azharuddin joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra on Thursday. On Friday, addressing a gathering in Mahbnunnagar, Rahul Gandhi promised one GST slab instead of 5 if the Congress comes to power. m and the latter supports all the Bills introduced by the NDA government in Parliament. “On the one hand, BJP is spreading hatred and on the other TRS supports it. Whatever BJP wants TRS fulfils it in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

