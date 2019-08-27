Swaraj India names eight more candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:39 IST

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Monday released party’s second list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana. It had recently announced 10 names.

Swaraj India, which was floated about three years ago by Yadav and other activists following their expulsion from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has announced to fight all the 90 seats in the ensuing assembly polls due in October this year.

Briefing newspersons further, Yadav said the party would undertake “jan sarokar abhiyan” from September 1 to apprise the people of, what he alleged, the failure of ruling BJP government.

Yadav, who cited the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy’s latest report, held that the ruling BJP government was pushing Haryana into dire state of unemployment as there were over 16 lakh educated unemployed, 64% of whom were aged between 20 to 24 years.

The party presidium member Shalini Malivya, who also addressed the newspersons, alleged that between 2015 and 2018, the incidents of rape went up from 961 to 1,413 and kidnapping from 1,644 to 3,494.

The party would field social worker Madhu Anand from Panchkula. Madhu along with her husband Anand Prakash had fought legal battle for 19 years against the former Haryana DGP SPS Rathore in infamous Rukhika Girhotra molestation case till his conviction. Likewise, the party announced to field social activists Saroj Bala from Gannaur, Hardeep Singh from Narwana, Sandeep Yadav from Ateli,Tepal from Nangal Choudhry, Maman Yadav from Badshahpur, Jan Mohammad from Sohna and Pramod Minocha from Faridabad.

