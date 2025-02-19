Swati Maliwal demands Dalit LoP in Delhi assembly: ‘Kejriwal had promised’

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that an MLA from the Dalit community be named as the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly. A file photo of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal showcasing her inked finger after voting in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi.(PTI file)

“3 years ago, Kejriwal had promised in Punjab that he will make a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister but that promise has not been fulfilled till date. I hope this time he will pay true tribute to respected Babasaheb Ambedkar by making a Dalit MLA from Delhi the LOP,” Maliwal posted on X while sharing a screenshot of the letter written to Kejriwal.

“Appointing a Dalit MLA as the LoP is not just a political decision, but a strong step towards adhering to our core values,” Maliwal wrote in her letter to Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: Swati Maliwal's ‘Draupadi’s cheer haran’ post as AAP loses its way in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party, which ruled Delhi for 10 years, was voted out of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held assembly elections. The party could win just 22 seats as several of its top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj lost in their respective constituencies.



Delhi government formation updates

BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. The party won 48 seats out of 70.

The BJP legislative party meet is likely to be held today to pick their leader. The new Delhi CM will take oath at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

The Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 30,000 people, is being spruced up with its boundary walls receiving a fresh coat of paint. On Monday, workers were seen cleaning the sprawling ground as well as the pavements and roads around the venue.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

(With PTI inputs)