Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal demands Dalit LoP in Delhi assembly: ‘Kejriwal had promised’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party, which ruled Delhi for 10 years, was voted out of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held assembly elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that an MLA from the Dalit community be named as the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly.

A file photo of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal showcasing her inked finger after voting in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi.(PTI file)
A file photo of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal showcasing her inked finger after voting in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi.(PTI file)

“3 years ago, Kejriwal had promised in Punjab that he will make a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister but that promise has not been fulfilled till date. I hope this time he will pay true tribute to respected Babasaheb Ambedkar by making a Dalit MLA from Delhi the LOP,” Maliwal posted on X while sharing a screenshot of the letter written to Kejriwal.

“Appointing a Dalit MLA as the LoP is not just a political decision, but a strong step towards adhering to our core values,” Maliwal wrote in her letter to Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: Swati Maliwal's ‘Draupadi’s cheer haran’ post as AAP loses its way in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party, which ruled Delhi for 10 years, was voted out of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held assembly elections. The party could win just 22 seats as several of its top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj lost in their respective constituencies.

Delhi government formation updates

BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. The party won 48 seats out of 70.

The BJP legislative party meet is likely to be held today to pick their leader. The new Delhi CM will take oath at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

The Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 30,000 people, is being spruced up with its boundary walls receiving a fresh coat of paint. On Monday, workers were seen cleaning the sprawling ground as well as the pavements and roads around the venue.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

(With PTI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On