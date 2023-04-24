‘Why are they being insulted’: Swati Maliwal posts Vinesh Phogat's ‘footpath’ pic

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday asked why India's top wrestlers are being “insulted” as they resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spending Sunday night at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat posted this picture saying the protesters slept on a footpath at the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Those who raised the glory of the Tricolor on foreign soil, why are they being insulted like this today?” Maliwal tweeted. Maliwal also retweeted a picture posted by wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who said the protesters slept on a footpath at the protest site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had in January raised the issue, but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the DCW for failing to register an FIR in the matter.

They have complained to the commission that they gave a written complaint to Delhi Police two days back but their FIR has not been registered yet, added the notice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said it has started a probe into the complaints. It has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Union sports ministry, news agency ANI reported.

Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON