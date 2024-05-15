 Swati Maliwal's ex-husband demands FIR against Kejriwal, offers to help police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal's ex-husband demands FIR against Kejriwal, offers to help police

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2024 12:29 PM IST

On Monday, the AAP MP and former DCW chief was assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The party has blamed Bibhav Kumar, the Delhi CM's secretary.

Naveen Jaihind, the former spouse of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday demanded FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, two days after she was assaulted at the Delhi CM's residence.

Naveen Jaihind (right) with Arvind Kejriwal (File)
Naveen Jaihind (right) with Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Also Read | ‘Instigated by Kejriwal': BJP's big charge over assault of Swati Maliwal

“An FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal, as the incident happened at his home. (AAP Rajya Sabha member) Sanjay Singh is Kejriwal's parrot,” Jaihind told news agency ANI, and reiterated his charge that Singh was “aware” that of the incident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Calling the CM's residence a “gutter house,” the ex-chief of AAP's state unit in Haryana again alleged “danger” to Maliwal's life.

“She was threatened; otherwise, nobody would up call up the police or return from the police station. She is still being silenced,” he claimed.

Naveen also questioned the “silence” of the Union home ministry, Delhi, and the National Commission for Women (NCW). The Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry.

Alleging “pressure” on Maliwal, a former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Jaihind asserted that if his assistance is sought, “I will definitely help.”

“Swati cannot be silenced. I know what kind of pressure has been put on her. Delhi Police must take congisance of the matter. No one knows them (AAP) better than me,” he said.

On Tuesday, a day after the dramatic episode unfolded at Kejriwal's residence, the AAP finally broke its silence, and acknowledged the “misbehaviour” with Maliwal, and blamed Bibhav Kumar, the chief minister's private secretary.

Also Read | Who is Bibhav Kumar, key figure in assault on Swati Maliwal?

“Yesterday, a very condemnable incident occurred. Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Swati Maliwal. She informed police about the incident. The Delhi CM has taken cognisance, and asked for strict action in the matter," senior leader Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal's ex-husband demands FIR against Kejriwal, offers to help police

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On