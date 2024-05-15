Swati Maliwal's ex-husband demands FIR against Kejriwal, offers to help police

Naveen Jaihind, the former spouse of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday demanded FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, two days after she was assaulted at the Delhi CM's residence. Naveen Jaihind (right) with Arvind Kejriwal (File)

“An FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal, as the incident happened at his home. (AAP Rajya Sabha member) Sanjay Singh is Kejriwal's parrot,” Jaihind told news agency ANI, and reiterated his charge that Singh was “aware” that of the incident.

Calling the CM's residence a “gutter house,” the ex-chief of AAP's state unit in Haryana again alleged “danger” to Maliwal's life.

“She was threatened; otherwise, nobody would up call up the police or return from the police station. She is still being silenced,” he claimed.

Naveen also questioned the “silence” of the Union home ministry, Delhi, and the National Commission for Women (NCW). The Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry.

Alleging “pressure” on Maliwal, a former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Jaihind asserted that if his assistance is sought, “I will definitely help.”

“Swati cannot be silenced. I know what kind of pressure has been put on her. Delhi Police must take congisance of the matter. No one knows them (AAP) better than me,” he said.

On Tuesday, a day after the dramatic episode unfolded at Kejriwal's residence, the AAP finally broke its silence, and acknowledged the “misbehaviour” with Maliwal, and blamed Bibhav Kumar, the chief minister's private secretary.

“Yesterday, a very condemnable incident occurred. Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Swati Maliwal. She informed police about the incident. The Delhi CM has taken cognisance, and asked for strict action in the matter," senior leader Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.