‘Instigated by Kejriwal': BJP's big charge over alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following a reported allegation by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal that she was assaulted at the CM's residence. Condemning the alleged incident, Swaraj called it "shameful" and asked Kejriwal how he would protect Delhi's women if his own party MP wasn't safe in his presence. Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal (File photo)

Maliwal, who previously served as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, claimed that she was assaulted by a personal assistant to Kejriwal, people familiar with the matter said.

"If it is true that after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his OSD has beaten up and misbehaved with one of their party MP Swati Maliwal, in the presence of the Delhi CM, then the BJP strongly condemns this. It is shameful and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer that if their party MP is not safe in his presence, then how will he protect the women of Delhi?" Bansuri Swaraj said as quoted by news agency ANI.

“We got shameful news today that, after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his OSD has beaten and misbehaved with one of their party's MP Swati Maliwal. She also made a call to the Delhi Police and complaint regarding the same. The incident took place in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The BJP strongly condemns this incident,” she added.

Maliwal made a PCR call twice from Kejriwal's residence, alleging that she was 'assaulted' by Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, police said.

"A PCR call was received by the Civil Lines police at 9.34 am in which a woman claimed to be assaulted at the CM's residence. After some time, the MP Madam (Maliwal) visited the Civil Lines police station. However, she left soon after saying he would file a complaint later," DCP (North) Manoj Meena told news agency ANI.

A Delhi Police team reached the CM's residence in response to Maliwal's complaint over the phone but they didn't find her there.

The latest incident is another setback for Kejriwal who is out of jail on interim bail in connection with the liquor policy case. The Supreme Court recently allowed Kejriwal to campaign in the Lok Sabha election 2024.