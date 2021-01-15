'Swift and decisive action on LAC...': General Naravane's message on Army Day
On the occasion of the 73rd Army Day on January 15, Army chief MM Naravane on Friday lauded the "supreme sacrifice" of the bravehearts in the line of duty. Terming 2020 as a year full of challenges and opportunities, the chief said that the Indian Army stood steadfast on safeguarding the security and territorial integrity of the nation.
Referring to India-China LAC (Line of Actual Control) standoff, the army chief said, "Our brave officers, JCOs, and soldiers have given a befitting reply to our adversaries, many laying down their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army."
Praising the Army's swift action on LAC row, the chief said, "While remaining committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, the Indian Army has been swift and decisive in its response to counter any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control."
The Army chief also mentioned the continuous operations against terrorism and Indian Army's services during Covid-19 crisis.
In his message, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat paid homage to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives. "Your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in the true traditions and ethos of the Indian Army will continue to inspire future generations," he said.
Army day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the day when the first Indian general KM Cariappa took over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief in India.
