Swine flu outbreak kills more than 160 in India, Rajasthan worst affected

Swine flu has claimed more than 160 lives this year, with Rajasthan topping the list, according to reports, raising concerns among health authorities on containing the seasonal disease.

According to data issued by the government, 169 deaths have been reported due to the H1N1 virus, for which 4,571 people have tested positive till Sunday.

Rajasthan topped the list with 76 deaths and 1,976 cases by Tuesday, a state health department spokesman told news agency Reuters.

Jodhpur district was the worst affected with 23 of the 76 deaths so far this month.

Gujarat followed with 24 deaths and 600 cases while Punjab registered 27 deaths and 174 cases, followed by Haryana 8 deaths and 372 cases, Maharashtra 12 deaths and 82 cases.

Delhi reported 18 deaths and 532 cases of H1N1 virus infection by Wednesday, according to ANI.

Hyderabad reported 2 deaths out of the 16 people who tested positive for the disease, the agency said.

The Union health ministry has met with state health officials and asked them to strengthen their surveillance for early detection. It also asked them to keep beds reserved in hospitals to deal with acute cases.

A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) visited Jodhpur on Tuesday on a two-day investigation mission.

“There is sufficient stock of swine flu drug Oseltamivir and there is no scarcity of N95 masks and diagnostic kits. Further, states have been asked to issue advisories to people mentioning the dos and don’ts ,” a senior health ministry official told PTI.

Cold weather, conducive for the viral multiplication, has aggravated the outbreak.

The dos and don’ts mention covering nose and mouth with disposable tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, washing hands with soap and water frequently, avoiding crowding places, maintaining isolation, drinking plenty of liquid and consulting doctor.

Recently BJP president Amit Shah was hospitalised with swine flu. He was later treated and discharged.

Congress leader and six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who was diagnosed positive for swine flu, was discharged on Tuesday.



First Published: Jan 30, 2019 19:12 IST