Sydney's Harris Park renamed ‘Little India’ during PM Modi's visit to Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday officially named Sydney's Harris Park area in Parramatta as ‘Little India’ during a special community event for the Indian diaspora. Addressing the event, PM Modi thanked his “friend” Albanese for the “special honour” and asked the Indian community members to take the Australian PM to taste Indian chaat and sweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Little India' Gateway to be built in Harris Park, Parramatta, in Sydney.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Recognising diaspora’s role as a bridge between India and Australia. PM@narendramodi joined PM@AlboMP for the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Little India’ Gateway to be built in Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, inhabited by a large Indian community,” the Ministry of Externa Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harris Park is home to a large Indian community and is well-established as a unique destination for Indian cuisine, and Indian-owned businesses. According to the Australian government website, Harris Park is a “thriving, dynamic, multicultural hub known for its blend of cultures and large Indian population”.

Notably, the first proposal for officially naming the Harris Park area 'Little India' was made in 2015. Earlier attempts were stalled after the Geographic Names Board told Parramatta Council to stop using the term in marketing material because it “creates confusion”, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, PM Modi - who arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea - is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Albanese on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}